WHAT IT IS Orchid e Imp riale is an exceptional complete care range, renowned for its effectiveness on the signs of skin aging and the sensory pleasure of its textures. A true phenomenon of longevity, the orchid is the most highly developed species in the plant kingdom. Convinced of its outstanding potential, Guerlain has established its first ever research center dedicated to a single ingredient: The Orchidarium The Orchid e Imp riale Fluid is an exceptional complete card product thats renowned for its feather-light texture and its effectiveness on the signs of skin aging. 1 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Thanks to the discovery of the prodigious powders of a duo of orchids, the new Fluid effectively helps to combat the visible signs of aging. Enriched with smart microspheres, the Fluid continuously restores balance to each area of the face. It combines extreme lightness and intense nourishment to restore the skins balance while also helping to control shine and make the skin feel more comfortable and radiant. HOW TO USE IT Apply the Fluid every morning. Apply using circular movements. Slide the fingertips from the forehead out to the ears. Smooth the skin three times from the corner of the mouth up towards the nose, out to the ears and along the jawline. Press three times on the anchor points of the muscles. Slide the back of your fingers along the jawline. Smooth out the forehead. Repeat this process three times.