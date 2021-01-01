Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist (3.2 fl. oz.)

Soleil Toujours' high-quality Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist works to soothe inflamed skin in minutes.Infused with powerful aloe vera and green tea, it minimizes redness and relieves sunburn while restoring moisture to your skin.Key Ingredients:Aloe Vera: cools and calms irritated, inflamed and sensitive skinGreen Tea: helps prevent free radicals from speeding up the process of agingVitamin C: lightens dark spots and protects your skin against environmental stressorsVitamin E: seals in your skin's natural moisture and keeps free radicals out