Linden Street Organic Bath Towel, One Size , Green

Create a feel-good morning routine with this sustainable and soft Organic Cotton Bath Towel Collection. 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton is densely woven to create oh so soft, plush, and absorbent towels. Generously sized bath towels allow you to wrap yourself up and relax. With the soft color palette of this collection, you can create a neutral, relaxing retreat or brighten up your bathroom with a pop of color. This product is a smart choice as it is responsibly made and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances to the standard of OEKO-TEX. Our exclusive Linden Street Organic Cotton Bath Collection also meets the strict requirements of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the worldwide leading processing standard for organic textiles to ensure a healthier home for you and better planet for all. Confirmed MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX #M1VLNCNU4, Hohenstein, HTTI. MADE IN GREENMeasurements: 13 Length/Inches, 13 Width/InchesFabric Content: 100% Gots Certified Organic CottonCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCertifications And Listings: Made In Green by Oeko-TexFabric Weight: Midweight (450-599 Gsm)Country of Origin: Imported