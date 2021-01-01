The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The tentree Organic Cotton High-Rise Leggings are your new never-take-off, do-anything-in leggings. Made from a technical, fairtrade knit - these high rise leggings fit to flatter and don't hurt the planet. tentree is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. Pull on design. Slim, high-rise fit. High stretch and recovery fabrication. 91% organic cotton, 9% spandex. Wash cold, hang dry. Imported.