Designer hoodie made from GOTS certified organic cotton in plain grey with beige motif print. Wonderfully cuddly quality. Even after many washes, the softness remains. Fairly produced for a clear conscience. A real signature piece with a sporty hood, kangaroo pockets and elasticated cuffs. An all-season hoodie that also looks cool with a skirt or dress. REER3 - Good for Planet, People, Animals Details: - Fitted, lined hood - Round same-coloured cord on hood - Metal cord ends, metal eyelets - Elasticated cuffs - Kangaroo pockets - Motif print - 85 % organic cotton, 15 % recycled polyester Wash and iron inside out. We only use certified organic cotton. The product is manufactured under fair conditions according to the guidelines of the Fair Wear Foundation. We only use recycled polyester. 100% vegan and PETA certified. Printing is tested for harmful substances according to Öko-Tex 100, class 1. 100% plastic-free packaging. We ship exclusively wrapped in tissue paper and in compostable cardboard. Organic Grey Cotton Hoodie - Print Nature Laurel XS REER3