These joggers are part of the new Rafiki collection from That Gorilla Brand, and brings style & quality along with comfort. It showcases the collection's signature 'G' under the left pocket and is finished with green drawstrings & gunmetal finishings. There is also a green inner pocket & waistband. Made from 80% organic cotton & 20% polyester & pre washed these are sure to be your favourite go to active or lounge wear pieces. Available in other colours. Matching hoody available. All of our items are made in Portugal. For every item purchased That Gorilla Brand will donate €2 to the Gorilla Organization. 80% organic cotton / 20% polyester Wash up to 40 degrees is recommended Do not bleach Iron medium heat Tumble dry low if necessary Wash with similar colours Do not iron on print Made in Portugal Organic Green Cotton Men's Rafiki G Joggers XL That Gorilla Brand