Beautifully reproduced from Jane's intricate red Biro drawing 'Panthers', these T-shirts are made of 100% organic cotton. From her 'Urban Wildlife' collection, the original artwork is inspired by North East England where she now lives, and features iconic landmarks and folklore. Jane's meticulous drawings take several months to research and make. A luxurious, high-quality product in a classic fit, T-shirts are ethically sourced and digitally printed using eco-friendly inks. Women's fit round neck t-shirt 100% organic ring-spun combed cotton 120 gsm Single jersey Wash at 30 degrees inside out with similar colours No ironing on the print, iron inside out on low setting Organic White Cotton Panthers Women's T-Shirt Small Jane Lee McCracken