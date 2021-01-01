Designed by JEMIMASARA White with Black Print All T-Shirts and Hoodies are hand screen printed using traditional methods, locally in the UK. Hand printing gives an individual look to the design with no item being identical. MATERIAL: 100% Organic Cotton - Wash at 40 degrees CERTIFICATIONS: OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100: Certifies that raw materials, intermediate and end products at all stages of production contain no substance harmful to people or to the environment. FAIR WEAR FOUNDATION: This Code of Conduct is based on the Conventions of the International Labour Organisation and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. OCS CERTIFICATION: Our organic T-shirts are certified OCS by ECOCERT Greenlife. OCS, Organic Content Standard, provides an independent certification that the textiles is made with organic grown materials. Organic White Cotton People Pleaser T-Shirt Men Medium JEMIMASARA