Theory Organic Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt

Lightweight summer shirt in a mix of solid and sheer organic cotton. V-neck Short sleeves Button front Shirttail hem Organic cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27 from shoulder to hem Model Measurements: 510 tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Black. Size: Small.