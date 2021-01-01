Tote bag in a practical size and long handles with reinforcing cross stitch. The seams on the bottom of the bag offer more volume. With black motif print on the front and logo print on the back. Manufactured according to the criteria of the Fairwear Foundation. Vegan and Peta certified. A statement piece for sustainability. REER3 - Good for Planet, People, Animals. We only use certified organic cotton. The product is manufactured under fair conditions according to the guidelines of the Fair Wear Foundation. 100% vegan and PETA certified. Printing is tested for harmful substances according to Öko-Tex 100, class 1. 100% plastic-free packaging. We ship exclusively wrapped in tissue paper and in compostable cardboard. Organic Black Cotton Tote Bag, Natural, Print - Laurel REER3