JEMIMASARA worked with model, Daisy Lowe to create one of a kind merchandise for Daisy's podcast: FEMME. Celebrating form through JEMIMASARA's line drawings and scribbles, this collaboration is a celebration of women working together, mental health, the female form, subverting the male gaze and creativity. FEMME the podcast by Daisy Lowe, hosts intimate, honest chats about the 'highs and lows' of being female & invites friends and heroes to talk about fashion and family, news and nonsense, culture and curves. Three panel double fabric hood Ribbed cuff and hem Flat lace drawcords Hidden MP3/phone pocket inside kangaroo pouch pocket with small opening for ear phone cord Hidden ear phone loops Twin needle stitching detail Kangaroo pouch pocket Thumb holes in the cuffs. V neck insert detail Hanging loop at back neck Wash at 40 degrees Organic Black Fabric Femme Hoodie Men Medium JEMIMASARA