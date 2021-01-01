Organic Flowers Olive Leaf Mist

A facial mist for instantly hydrating and soothing irritated, sensitive skin, featuring a real hand-picked olive leaf suspended in an organic and vegan formula. What It Does: This gentle olive leaf mist features organic aloe vera extract in place of water to provide lasting hydration and soothing benefits. Olive leaf and its extract are great for relaxing and calming sensitive, irritated skin. Rich in polyphenol, flavonoids, and other antioxidants, it promotes skin repair from damage and hyperpigmentation. Green algae, extracted from a green caviar plant, softens and brightens skin with vitamin C and pro-vitamin A (beta carotene). Whamisa\'s signature \'Natural Fermentation Technology\' uses fermentation filtrates of organic flowers, such as chrysanthemum, lotus, dandelion, etc. with Lacto-fermentation. These flower fermentation filtrates provide an enhanced level of readily-available beta-carotene, vitamins, and minerals to nourish our skin.