This designer hoodie in light blue is made of GOTS certified organic cotton wand shows a logo print in white on the front, hood and back. The unisex hoodie is a real signature piece, which inspires with a sporty hood, kangaroo pockets and elastic cuffs. An all-season hoodie that looks really cool with women's skirts or dresses. The product is manufactured under fair conditions and is certified by the FairWear Foundation. Made of 85 % organic cotton and 15 % recycled polyester. Wash and iron inside out. Organic Light Blue Cotton Designer Hoodie XXL REER3