Soleil Toujours Organic Medium-Deep Sunless Tanning Creme in Beauty: NA Go beyond the bronze with this 70 percent + organic formula and treat your skin to a truly healthy glow. Plant-based DHA creates the most natural-looking tan, while powerful antioxidants work to soothe and protect your skin. This formula is transfer-resistant and free of harsh chemicals, so your skin immediately feels supple while developing into a radiant, natural bronze. Odor neutralizing technology, combined with natural fragrance, make this a unique sunless experience.. Suitable for medium to dark skin tones. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Oxybenzone, octinoxate, nanoparticles, parabens, retinyl palmitate, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfate, petrolatum, gluten, animal products, synthetic fragrance or colorants.. 177 ml / 6 fl oz. For best results apply to clean and exfoliated skin. Blend into face and body in circular motions as you would a lotion. Wash hands thoroughly afterwards. Product dries down in 10 minutes and color develops within 4 - 6 hours. Wait 4 - 6 hours before swimming or showering. Apply daily for a deep tan. SOUF-UU23. 860001110944. About the designer: Soleil Toujours is skincare for the sun. Infused with potent antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients, the brand erases the divide between luxury skin care and serious sun care. The inspiration for Soleil Toujours comes from founder Valerie McMurray's uncompromising belief that we can have it all - exceptional sun protection that rejuvenates and replenishes. Their mission is to promote sun protection as a daily routine and the most effective way to preserve skin health and natural beauty, not just a beach-day consideration.