Organic Opal And Diamond Mini Hoops - SINGLE - Also in: PAIR

This item is made to order and has longer processing times. The Botany Collection draws from lush greens and sculptural forms found in nature - from plant life, to insects, to mineral formations. A luminous opal and sparkling white diamonds are scattered along either side of these simple gold hoops. Available in solid 14k yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. Earring backs are 10k gold. Please keep in mind that all stones in our collection are natural and therefore vary in color from each other. We offer the best selection and composition of colors available, but please understand that we many not be able to offer exact replicas of the colors photographed.