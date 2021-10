The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. Crafted for an all days style and comfort, the Skin Organic Pima Cotton Ciara Tank features a scooped neckline, cut off sleeves, solid color design, and a straight hemline. 100% organic cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size 1 (SM). Please note that measurements may vary by size.