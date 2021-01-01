This designer hoodie is made of GOTS certified organic cotton in light pink and shows a logo print in white on the front, hood and back. A real signature piece, which inspires with a sporty hood with cord, kangaroo pockets and elastic cuffs. An all-season hoodie that looks really cool. We only use certified organic cotton, which is soft and comfortable. This unisex hoodie is manufactured under fair conditions and is certified by the FairWear Foundation. It is also certified by PETA. Made of 85% organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. Wash and iron inside out. Organic Pink Cotton Designer Hoodie XXL REER3