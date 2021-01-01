Whether you're headed to work or just out for a morning stroll, this super soft t-shirt will get you there in style and comfort. Stick to the basics with a casual crew neck cut. You'll love it in this classic and innocent pink shade. The embroidered palm tree design looks great with a wide variety of wardrobe favourites. The design has been embroidered in UK on super soft cotton. The breathable 100% organic cotton fabric is comfortable, durable and easy to clean. Save money in your wardrobe budget with this all-season design that's ready for any weather or temperature. Stay cool and comfortable on hot summer days with these short sleeves. Also available in navy. Embroidered in London 100% Organic cotton Wash similar colours together, do not iron on print, wash and iron inside out. Organic Pink Cotton Palm Tree Embroidered T-Shirt Men Small INGMARSON