Growing Naturals Organic Rice Protein is the first whole grain brown rice (WGBR) protein isolate, resulting in 90% organic, raw vegetable protein per serving. Thanks to a proprietary, natural process, 24 grams of natural protein blends with water or your favorite juice to create a fantastic tasting, silky textured boost. You'll find fewer carbs and more amino acids in this re-sealable pouch that features a very clean label.