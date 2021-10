WHAT IT IS: An ultra-nourishing, ultra-creamy Tinted Lip Treatment that hydrates and conditions for a smooth, supple pout with a hint of color. WHY IT’S GOOD FOR YOU: Contains skin-pampering Organic Shea Butter and an Organic Oil Blend to boost moisture and keep lips healthy and protected. KEY INGREDIENTS: Organic Shea Butter Organic Coconut Oil Organic Jojoba Oil Antioxidant Vitamin E