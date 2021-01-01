Our new bikini is sure to become one of your favourite summer must have item. Showcasing an embroidered 'rose' on both the bikini top & bottoms, it also features a strapped back and sides, and an embroidered gorilla tag on the bikini top. The material is made by SEAQUAL, which is one of the most certified, earth friendly fibres in the world. It is a yarn made entirely from recycled plastic captured from the world's oceans. This is how it contributes to preserving natural resources and reducing the waste in the planet's water. All of our items are made in Portugal. For every item purchased That Gorilla Brand will donate €2 to the Gorilla Organization. MADE FROM SEAQUAL, using 100% reclaimed plastics from the ocean Wash at 30 degrees No iron No tumble dryer No dry-clean No bleach Organic Black Womens Rose Bikini Small That Gorilla Brand