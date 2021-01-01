DOLCE & GABBANA Organza Sheer Trench Coat

A couture piece, this organza trench has a timeless long-line cut and traditional tailored elements that are contrasted by its sheer finish creating a sultry outerwear look that's meant to elevate any ensemble. Notch collar Long sleeves Front double breasted button close Belted waist Button cuffs Side slip pockets Back vented yoke Sheer organza finish Nylon/polyester Buttons: horn Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Advanced European - Dolce And Gabbana Rtw > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Nero. Size: 4.