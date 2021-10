What it is: A unique and irresistible fruity and floral eau de parfum. Fragrance story: A citrus splash of mandarin, Italian bergamot and grapefruit lead to notes of orange blossom and blackcurrant. Crisp raspberry is placed on the airy sweetness of chantilly cream and marshmallow notes. Style: Fruity, floral. Notes:- Top: mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit- Middle: orange blossom, blackcurrant, raspberry- Base: marshmallow, ambrette, chantilly