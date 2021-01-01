Koh Gen Do Oriental Plants Cream 40g

Infused with 36 botanical extracts, the Koh Gen Do Oriental Plants Cream delivers intense moisture and hydration to improve skin tone and texture. Innovative T3 Oil (created in the brand's Azabu Facial Salon in Japan) blends Jojoba Seed Oil, Olive Squalane and Shea Butter to nourish and condition skin, leaving it smooth, supple and restored. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, the lightweight cream can be used on all skin types to help restore a radiant, healthy-looking complexion. Suitable for vegans. Not tested on animals. Free from parabens, artificial colours and synthetic fragrance. Please Note: Formulated with Squalane that is plant derived.