The Cuff Original Adjustable Ankle and Wrist Weight for Yoga, Dance, Running, Cardio, Aerobics, Toning, and Physical Therapy. 4 lb - Turquoise

The Original Cuff Rehabilitation Ankle and Wrist Weights are flexible, and can provide a secure yet comfortable to any ankle, wrist or thigh. Ranging from 0.25 to 25 pounds, the Original Cuff Rehabilitation Ankle and Wrist Weights is a perfect addition to any home workout, as well as regimens involving walking, jogging, core training, aerobics, and CrossFit.Perfect for fitness centers, physical therapy clinics, and rehabilitation centers, the Original Cuff Rehabilitation Ankle and Wrist Weight is a great addition for any athletic training exercises, and/or rehabilitation. With a portable design, the cuffs are made out of a breathable, easy-to- clean vinyl and the double stitching allows for great durability during use with fitness, health and/or wellness activities. With a long closure strap, these weights are comfortable and secure, no matter how intense the workout may be.The fully adjustable Original Cuff Rehabilitation Ankle and Wrist Weights are color-coded, sold individually, and marked with pounds and kilograms. The grommet on each weight allows for hanging on any peg-board weight rack. These Cuff exercise weights are great for enhancing the strength of your body, toning your muscles, and for your overall fitness.The Original Cuff Rehabilitation Ankle and Wrist Weight will increase the effectiveness of your workout and is a great alternative to help strengthen your muscles and build stamina. These Cuff exercise weights are ideal to use while walking or even shopping, making everything you do a way for you to stay healthy and fit.