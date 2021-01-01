Equate Original Body Wash 30 fl. Oz.

1) Equate Original Body Wash formulated to be mild and gentle to you skin. Leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. With rich refreshing lather that gently cleanses you skin. 2) This bodywash is dermatologist tested and formulated to be mild and gentle to you skin that will not let your skin dry out. Let this soothing and delightful formula help you feel refreshed ecah day. 3) This luxurious bodywash turns into rich and creamy lather cleaning you skin and keeping it feeling soft and smooth. Help your skin feel at its best everyday. Equate helps you feel at your best everyday.