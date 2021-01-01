Clive Christian - Original Collection Travel Set - 1872, No. 1, & X Featured in 3 Compact Perfume Bottles - Perfect For Travelling & Gifting - Masculine Edition - 3 x 0.33 oz

The Original Collection Masculine Edition Travel Set includes 1872, No. 1, and X in 3 sleek perfume bottles. This exquisite set is presented in a luxurious black coffret — perfect for travelling or gifting 1872 Masculine is compromised of woody and citric elements that create an invigorating scent. Sourced from and composed of 219 of the most precious ingredients, it is tranquil and mysterious No.1 Masculine has a woody oriental scent that is sourced from and composed of 222 precious ingredients from around the world for a distinctive yet understated aroma X Masculine is a woody spicy fragrance. Composed of 178 precious ingredients, it is an alluring, dynamic, and transformative This product is a genuine product backed by its original manufacturer