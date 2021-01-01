Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion Travel - Original - Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion is a nude eye primer base for creating crease-free eye makeup looks with intense color and smooth application for up to 24 hours of wear. The vegan formula intensifies the color and vibrancy of your shadow or liner look for maximum impact. This eye makeup primer visibly smooths lids to create the perfect canvas for vibrant and pigmented eyeshadow application. How to use: Apply just a touch of this formula before your shadow for more vibrant color and crease-free, all-day staying power. Squeeze directly from the tube or use the flocked wand applicator for precise, controlled application every time. Mix with your favorite eyeshadow or 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil for crease-free, custom cream shadows and liners. Size: 0.16oz.