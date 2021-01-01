Vince Camuto Original Fragrance Perfume for Women, 1.7 oz

Contemporary, sexy, and sophisticated. This fragrance from Vince Camuto contains top notes of rum absolute and osmanthus nectar. The heart is opulent and floral, composed of Bulgarian rose and night-blossoming jasmine enhanced with leather notes, while the base incorporates vanilla absolute, sensual patchouli, hot Brazilian amber, and leathery musk. This fragrance is available in a gorgeous glass flacon with a stylish cap shaped like the logo of the brand.



How do I use it: Spray eau de parfum onto your pulse points, specifically the inner wrists, the base of the throat, and behind the earlobes.



From Vince Camuto.



