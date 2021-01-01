From vince camuto

Vince Camuto Original Fragrance Perfume for Women, 1.7 oz

$60.00
In stock
Buy at qvc

Description

Contemporary, sexy, and sophisticated. This fragrance from Vince Camuto contains top notes of rum absolute and osmanthus nectar. The heart is opulent and floral, composed of Bulgarian rose and night-blossoming jasmine enhanced with leather notes, while the base incorporates vanilla absolute, sensual patchouli, hot Brazilian amber, and leathery musk. This fragrance is available in a gorgeous glass flacon with a stylish cap shaped like the logo of the brand.\n\nHow do I use it: Spray eau de parfum onto your pulse points, specifically the inner wrists, the base of the throat, and behind the earlobes.\n\nFrom Vince Camuto.\n\nIncludes:

