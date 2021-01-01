bareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer - Dark 5N

LESS INGREDIENTS, MORE RESULTS Inspired by our iconic ORIGINAL Foundation, this skin-smoothing liquid concealer does it all - with less. The next-generation clean formula is made with less ingredients than other concealers, and without silicone, parabens, talc or oil. SKIN-IMPROVING COVERAGE This lightweight creamy concealer with medium buildable coverage smooths visible lines, brightens dark circles and covers imperfections. The skin-loving formula nourishes and hydrates skin while providing crease-resistant, all-day wear that doesn't settle Into fine lines. Available in 17 shades that flatter every skin type and tone. Color: Dark 5N