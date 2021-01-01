bareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 - Neutral Tan 21 Foundation

LESS INGREDIENTS, MORE RESULTS A new Original, this liquid foundation is inspired by our iconic and #1 best-selling ORIGINAL Loose Mineral Foundation, which is made with minimal ingredients, for coverage that improves the appearance of skin over time. The next-generation clean, vegan foundation is made with half the ingredients* of top-selling foundations and without silicone, parabens, talc or oil. It instantly minimizes the look of pores, redness and imperfections, and is proven to improve the look of bare skin in as little as 4 weeks*SKIN-IMPROVING COVERAGEOur light-as-air medium coverage foundation with a naturally luminous finish provides a no-makeup look and feel. It wears all day without clogging pores, causing breakouts or settling into lines, while mineral-based SPF protects from damaging UVA/UVB rays. Available in 30 shades that flatter every skin type and tone - from loose powder to liquid, every foundation type is unique, so always be sure to use our Shade Finder tool or book a virtual or in-person consultation to find your perfect match. *Average number of ingredients of ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Foundation vs. top-selling foundations FY 2020. Based on a 4-week clinical study of 61 people. For tan warm skin with a golden hue. Color: Neutral Tan 21