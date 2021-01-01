Original Penguin Blue Palm Tree Casual Carry-On Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

Original Penguin Casual Carry-On Upright Rolling Duffel Bag. You want to get away for a quick trip and you want to keep it casual. The 21-in. Casual Carry-On Upright Rolling Duffel Bag will get you there. You will arrive relaxed with the help of the extendable trolley handle that locks in three different positions and two thick padded carrying handles located on the top and side. With a total of seven zippered pockets, you'll have enough room for clothes and accessories to even extend your trip a couple of days. A solid structure and durable polyester material helps to keep this rolling duffel upright, even when empty.