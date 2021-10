The Pit Viper Original Polarized Sunglasses Are polarized shades for protecting your peepers and looking slick at the same time. Head up, eyes forward, maybe rock a tune while you're at it. The sun won't be a bother with 100%; UV protection and 12%; light transmission through these lenses. Summer never looked so rad. Features of the Pit Viper Original Polarized Sunglasses Light Transmission: 5% Lens: 1.2mm High Index Plastic Width: 5.39in (Merika) | 137mm (Metric)