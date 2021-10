Wet weather, muddy fields and deep puddles are no match for this tall lug-sole rubber boot featuring an adjustable strap on the shaft to perfect the fit. 1" heel (size 9) 16" shaft; 15 1/2" calf circumference Pull-on style In hot or humid weather, natural latex rubber releases a protective wax film; simply wipe it off with a damp cloth Rubber upper/textile lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes