Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by M and women's sizing is represented by F. The lightweight, breathable, and flexible Hunter Original Terry Towelling Logo Slide is designed for long hot days by the pool. Terry towelling upper with Hunter box logo. Adjustable strap with hook and loop closure. Towelling lining for comfort. Soft and lightweight footbed for comfort. Moulded EVA and rubber outsole with light contouring. Easy to clean and quick to dry. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.