The Dr. Scholl's Originalist 2 is an easy slide sandal with timeless styling. Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. Slip-on fit with signature metallic buckle for easy on and off. Fabric upper with soft, feel-good linings. Comfort Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort, and support. Man-made lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.