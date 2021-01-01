adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt, Medium, Gray

Ready-to-wear, sport the trendy Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt from adidas® Originals. A simple design, this short sleeve tee features a large, rubber-print logo on the front so you can show off your love of the brand. A ribbed crew neck enhances durability while the color contrasting adds a unique pop. Sure to become your go-to tee, keep it casual and comfortable in the adidas® Originals Trefoil Graphic T-Shirt. FEATURES: Short sleeve t-shirt Crew neckline Ribbed collar Cotton jersey fabric Rubber print Trefoil logo on front