Runner-tech detailing goes casual and comfortable in a lightweight, all-activity sneaker that angles welded 3-Stripes up the sides of the technical-mesh upper. Springy, distinctively pebbled Boost(TM) foam pairs with ribbed NMD plugs to put heel-to-toe cushioning and stability under every step. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Pull-on sock upper with adjustable lacing Boost foam