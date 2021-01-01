adidas Originals Originals Sport Waist Pack Fanny Pack Travel and Festival Bag

Carry your essentials in style, hands free, in the adidas Originals Sport Waist Pack Fanny Pack Travel and Festival Bag with two zip compartments and an adjustable webbed polyester belt with clip-lock closure to keep it secure. Zipper closure. Zippered main compartment. Adjustable webbed polyester belt with clip-lock closure. Small outer pocket with key fob inside. adidas trefoil logo printed in red, white, and blue at the front. Constructed of 100% polyester. 100% polyester lining. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Depth: 3 1 2 in Height: 5 1 2 in Strap Length: 32 1 2 in Strap Drop: 18 in Handle Length: 4 1 2 in Handle Drop: 2 in Weight: 4 oz