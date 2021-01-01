Stainless steel case with a beige (velour) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Midnight blue dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Hand wind movement with a 43-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32.8 mm. Case thickness: 8.5 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Orion Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Made in Germany. Nomos Orion Midnight Hand Wind Blue Dial Ladies Watch 329.