Spinelli Kilcollin - Orion Set Of Three Sterling Silver And 18-karat Yellow And Rose Gold Rings - 5

Spinelli Kilcollin's iconic interlocking rings are inspired by stars, which is why so many of them - like this 'Orion' style - are named after constellations. Handmade from sterling silver, the three bands are connected by 18-karat yellow and rose gold links that allow you to wear them stacked together or across multiple fingers.