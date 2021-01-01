Bubish Orlando Faux Fur Jacket in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Bubish Orlando Faux Fur Jacket in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 100% polyLining: 100% satin poly. Dry clean only. Front zipper closure. Side slant pockets. High collar with buckle strap detail. Elasticized cuffs. Faux fur. Imported. BUBR-WO7. 060. bubish is sophisticated. bubish is timeless. bubish is sustainable. The bubish range is diverse and thoughtfully designed to ensure every woman feels sophisticated, elegant and confident in their special piece. With varied styles, cuts and colors, they want bubish customers to be and look unapologetically themselves. Quality is integral, and their beautiful pieces are made to last a life time, not just a season. Handcrafted with responsibly sourced materials, all bubish jackets are made using up-cycled fur and consciously sourced faux fur fabrics. A proudly South Australian owned and operated business, all materials used to make each garment and sourced personally by founders Alex & Georgie along with regular trips to the bubish factories to ensure consistency in craftsmanship.