Schutz Orly Boot in Black. - size 7 (also in 10, 7.5, 8, 9.5) Schutz Orly Boot in Black. - size 7 (also in 10, 7.5, 8, 9.5) Leather upper with manmade sole. Made in Brazil. Lace-up front. Branded pull-tab at ankle. Chunky sole. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heelApprox 125mm/ 5 inch shaft. SCHU-WZ806. S2120400040001. Founded in 1995 by Alexandre Birman, Schutz has redefined attainable luxury, trend-forward footwear. With each new release, Schutz delivers the most of-the-moment collections that are the hero pieces around which entire outfits are built. Defined by confident, bold, and purpose-driven attitude, Schutz shoes lead the conversation, delivering fashion at your feet, one head-turning pair at a time. In her Schutz, she can conquer anything