Madison Park Osanna 3-pc. Tropical Midweight Comforter Set, One Size , White

Bring a coastal charm to your bedroom with the Madison Park Osanna 3 piece tufted cotton chenille palm comforter set. The 100% cotton chenille comforter features tufted tropical palm leaves on the face for a casual coastal allure. Matching shams mirror the design of the comforter, completing the tropical comforter set. Machine washable for easy care, this tufted cotton chenille comforter set serves as the perfect complement to a beach style bedroom decor. This bedding set is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Comforter(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Warmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 50 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Length/Inches, 90 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: ChenilleSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: CoastalCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported