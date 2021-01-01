Vornado OSCR32 Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, One Size , Black

Vornado now offers two distinct ways to be comfortable: both from one beautiful product. Introducing OSCR32 - the Vornado Whole Room Tower Circulator with Oscillation On-Demand. Of course, OSCR32 delivers Vornado's signature whole room circulation - utilizing stationary, high-velocity airflow to continuously circulate all the air in the room. With whole room circulation, everyone in the room remains cool and comfortable - and that's only half the story. OSCR32 also offers a second option: oscillation mode - sweeping the room with cooling beams of high-velocity airflow. Designed for smooth, quiet oscillation and embellished with a chromed carry handle, the OSCR32 would be a beautiful and functional addition to any space. There are those that have experienced the constant comfort of whole room circulation. There are those that enjoy the sweeping air experience of oscillation. OSCR32 delivers the best of both worlds. Doesn't it feel good to have options?Circulate or Oscillate: Dual airflow settings provide a choice between oscillation on-demand or Vornado's signature V-Flow action for whole room air circulation.Moves Air Farther: Powerful motor produces higher volume of air movement and pushes air up to 65 feet.Smooth Oscillation: Designed for smooth, quiet oscillation while the chrome steel arch with carrying handle provides style and portability.Advanced Controls: Touch-sensitive controls, 3 speed settings, energy-saving 3-9 hour timer, and a remote control allow you to customize your comfort.Satisfaction Guaranteed: Backed by a 5-year hassle-free warranty and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS.Includes: Owner's Guide + Air CirculatorWattage: 34Dimensions: 12 D x 12 W x 31.7 HWeight: 7.45 lbsFeatures: Easy SetupVoice Activation: NoVoltage (volts): 120vCountry of Origin: Imported