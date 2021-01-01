Osho Beige Shirt

Add a dash of sophisitication to your outlook with this Osho Shirt. With Hand printed floral prints across a taupe/beige silk, it also features a round neck and button up front. The long sleeves can be styled accordingly and the shirt can be paired perfectly with your existing basic pants or denim. A bold lip, assorted ring and side swept blown out hair would wrap up the look perfectly. Bust: 51cm, Length: 63cm, Sleeve Length: 61cm Measured on Size S with the garment laying flat. Model wears Size S: 180cm tall.