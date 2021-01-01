Osiris REx Mission Badge NASA Premium T-Shirt

Osiris Rex is one of the most exciting missions currently in operation at NASA. It plans to land on a asteroid and take a sample and return it to earth! The Osiris Rex Mission Patch is printed boldly on the front. Great to wear around town or on campus, sure to help move conversation toward something worth talking about, like astronomy, outer space exploration, or NASA! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.