The PUMA Oslo Maja adds boho-inspired style to any look. Its versatile silhouette pairs perfectly with jeans and shorts. Foam padding placed around your ankle collar under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit feel. Traditional lace closure for a secure fit. Generously cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Shock-absorbing lightweight midsole. Flexible traction outsole. Leather and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.