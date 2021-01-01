Osmosis Beauty Catalyst Plus DNA Repair Serum

The Osmosis Pur Medical Skincare Catalyst Plus DNA Repair Serum is a level 1 serum enriched with a patented technology that is proven to increase DNA repair by 33%. Ideal for sensitive skin types, the formula helps to improve the appearance of broken capillaries, fine lines, wrinkles, scarring and pigmentation, and its vitamin and mineral-rich composition encourages collagen and elastin production for fimrer, younger-looking skin. Also improves sun protection. Suitable for sensitive skin. Vegan and gluten-free.