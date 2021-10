Enhance the eyes with the Osmosis Colour Contour Shadow Brush; an ultra-soft makeup brush designed to apply powder eyeshadows with ease. The fluffy, tulip shaped head makes the contour shadow brush an ideal companion when creating dramatic eye makeup looks. The super soft brush is able to reach into the eye socket and create enviable depth and definition. Seamlessly blending eye makeup, the eye contour brush is an essential addition to any makeup bag. Vegan